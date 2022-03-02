S & L Homes

Natural Jute Braided Ottoman

$79.99

SHELL: 100% Jute, Made by skilled artisans in India. 100% Solid Block of Polystyrene Beads. Beautifully handwoven of thick, sustainable, and durable jute fibers. Truly one of a kind reversible seating. Its very lightweight thus very easy to move yet very sturdy and comfortable. DIMENSIONS: Height-10" Width- 20" Depth- 20" - Weight- 200-250 lbs. MULTIPURPOSE USAGE: Prefilled, so the cover is not removable. It works as a stool, extra seating or makeshift table. This Versatile Stool can also be used outdoors in a Garden or a Balcony; Can be creatively used as a centre table or side table. Jute fibers provide a natural feel that's also elegant, and make each piece unique. Versatile enough for contemporary, casual, farmhouse, coastal, and bohemian styles of home décor. Poufs of the best quality with unique style. CARE INSTRUCTIONS: 1- Light Vacuum clean regularly. Avoid using beater brush on Pouf. 2- Remove spills immediately. Blot any liquid with a clean cloth or a paper napkin. 3- Please do not pull loose ends if any. Trim with scissors. 4- Please do not soak the Pouf in any liquid. 5- For initial weeks, shedding of material fiber may be observed. This is normal, and will reduce with time & usage. PERFECT GIFT: Makes a perfect House warming gift or to be gifted on Festivals or Birthdays, Anniversaries and other special occassions for friends and family. Designed keeping in mind comfort, quality, and visual appeal, this pouf excels in all the features that would compel you to bring it home. Handcrafted by skilled artisans from India, this pouf is brilliantly multi purposeful too! This pouf boasts of a stunning hand-braided jute pattern. Bring home this pouf to add style and versatility to your home! Can be fashioned as a footrest for your tired feet or as a make-do seating. Impeccable finishing for a supremely comfy and lasting construction.Polystyrene bead filling and stunningly handwoven by skilled artisans from India.Requires easy maintenance. Advised spot cleaning only. 100% Genuine and stylishly hand-braided jute tastefully coloured in complementing tones.