Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Urban Outfitters

Natasha Denim Open-back Pinafore Dress

$69.00
At Urban Outfitters
Seamed denim mini dress from UO cut in a classic pinafore style. Thick shoulder straps trim the square neckline with a snap button closure at the open back. Zipper at the back.
Featured in 1 story
20 Of Urban Outfitter’s Best Selling Styles
by Emily Ruane