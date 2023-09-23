NARS

Nars The Multiple

$63.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

François Nars’ iconic innovation: a versatile makeup stick, perfect for highlighting, sculpting, and adding warm colour to the eyes, cheeks, lips, and body. Cream-to-powder colour is quick and easy to apply, leaving a seductively sheer finish with a lightweight, non-greasy feel. Inspired by a 1996 Harper’s Bazaar photo shoot, The Multiple has been a beauty essential since its creation. Using only one lipstick colour for the lips, cheeks, and eyes, François created a stunning monochromatic look on supermodel Carolyn Murphy, starting a phenomenon around effortless artistry. Today, anyone can emulate his iconic creativity or embark on their own journey of self-expression with the original multipurpose makeup stick.