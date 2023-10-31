Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Crossbody Bag With Flap
$149.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Massimo Dutti
Need a few alternatives?
Lo & Sons
Waverly 2
BUY
$126.00
$210.00
Lo & Sons
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Crossbody Bag With Flap
BUY
$149.00
Massimo Dutti
ODODOS
Unisex Mini Belt Bag
BUY
$16.98
$23.98
Amazon
nakedvice
The Roxi Handbag
BUY
$115.00
$189.95
Myer
More from Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Round Textured Earrings
BUY
£39.95
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Leather Square-toe Flat Ankle Boots
BUY
£99.95
£179.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Flat Leather Boots With Track Soles
BUY
£159.00
£229.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Leather Cowboy Boots
BUY
£159.00
£229.00
Massimo Dutti
More from Cross-Body
Lo & Sons
Waverly 2
BUY
$126.00
$210.00
Lo & Sons
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Crossbody Bag With Flap
BUY
$149.00
Massimo Dutti
ODODOS
Unisex Mini Belt Bag
BUY
$16.98
$23.98
Amazon
nakedvice
The Roxi Handbag
BUY
$115.00
$189.95
Myer
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted