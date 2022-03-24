Éliou

Nana Gold-tone Pearl And Bead Necklace

$264.18

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes If you're looking for fun, playful jewelry, then you'll love éliou's unique designs. Cast from gold-tone metal, this 'Nana' necklace is strung with lustrous baroque pearls and colorful Millefiori beads that are made using a centuries-old glasswork technique to create their intricate patterns, meaning no two are the same shape or hue. Size & Fit This item’s measurements are: Width: 1cm / 0.4in Drop: 17cm / 6.7in Details & Care Clasp fastening Freshwater pearls: China