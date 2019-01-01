Nambé

Nambe Cradle Alloy And Wood Salt And Pepper Shakers (2 Pieces)

$84.99 $57.88

Buy Now Review It

Adorn your table with a salt and pepper set that will set the tone for every meal. Lovingly hewn from metal alloy and rich acacia wood, this practical pair has curves to spare. The slightly incongruous shakers (one is slightly wider than the other) feature an ergonomic form that will make seasoning your next feast a delight. Fill with your favorite gourmet salt and pepper and enjoy them as a centerpiece 24 hours a day. One shaker made from Acacia Wood and One Made from Alloy