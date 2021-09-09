Urban Decay

Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette

Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette is a vegan Urban Decay eyeshadow palette with 12 desert-inspired neutrals, from pale peach and metallic bronze, to deep blue-green and turquoise shimmer. Blaze your own trail with the newest Urban Decay Naked eyeshadow palette featuring a 12 shade lineup of of cruelty-free and vegan natural eyeshadows. From terracotta to deep copper and turquoise green, Urban Decay's Naked Wild West eyeshadow shades are inspired by California's deserts, Joshua trees, and endless skies The iconic, velvety Naked formula blends seamlessly in creamy matte eyeshadows, metallics, and shimmer finishes. Use these ultra-blendable, versatile shadows solo or layer to create endless eye makeup looks ranging from mild to wild. Includes a vegan and cruelty-free double-ended eyeshadow brush. Eyeshadow Shades: Standoff (soft beige matte) Spur (pale peach matte) Nudie (light warm-brown matte) Hold 'Em (warm bronze creamy metallic) Cowboy Rick (warm silver creamy metallic) Laredo (taupe matte) Bud (soft turquoise shimmer) Rustler (deep copper shimmer) Ghost Town (terracotta matte) Whiskey (rich brown matte) Tex (deep blue-green matte) Pony Up (cool slate matte)