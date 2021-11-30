Urban Decay Cosmetics

Naked Cyber Eyeshadow Palette

Urban Decay Naked Cyber Eyeshadow Palette is a futuristic eyeshadow palette with 12 dreamy, shimmery neutrals, mattes, iridescent glitters, and reflective duochrome shades. Benefits The Naked Eyeshadow Palette family has a new addition to the lineup - Naked Cyber is inspired by future tech, cyberspace, and virtual reality. Level up your eye makeup looks with buildable neutrals in satin, matte, shimmer, metallic, glitter, and duochrome finishes, all featuring the velvety, ultra-blendable vegan and cruelty-free formula. Use your fingers with the soft shimmer and duochrome shades for more color payoff. Naked Cyber features duochrome eye shadows that contain two contrasting, reflective pigments for a shade-shifting effect in the light-it's like getting two shadows in one. Augment your reality with iridescent glitter toppers for unreal yet super-wearable, versatile eye looks. Everyone will be asking you, ''Is this real life?'' Includes a cruelty-free double-ended eyeshadow brush with vegan fibers. Shades A.I. (cream satin) META DATA (champagne shimmer) VIRTUAL (peach matte) ELECTRODE (sheer peach shimmer) CYBERSPACE (peach to mint duochrome) GADGET (peachy pink matte) CALL I.T. (sheer pink shimmer) NOT A BOT (warm silver metallic) STATIC (blue iridescent silver glitter) Y3K (brick red to icy blue duochrome) OVERRIDE (sheer red iridescent glitter topper) BYTE (warm red matte)