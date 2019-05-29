Tenoverten
Nail Polish Collection
$12.00
At Target
Conscious nail care leaves your nails healthier than when you started, and that's the philosophy that went into developing the entire tenoverten Nail Polish collection.Each tenoverten non-toxic nail polish is named after a street in tenoverten's hometown of New York City, and the colors are classic and contemporary, like New York itself. The nail polishes are smooth and streak-free, allowing for easy application at home or in a salon.8-free, vegan and cruelty free, these nail polishes do not contain: dibutyl phthalate (dbp), toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, or triphenyl phosphate (tphp).For best results, use with a base coat like tenoverten's The Foundation base coat, which helps strengthens nails, and a high shine top coat like tenoverten's The Shield for longer lasting effects.