Tigre et Tigre

Nail Polish | Buckets Of Rain

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tigre et Tigre

All nail polishes are vegan and 10-free. This means that they DO NOT contain formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, camphor, formaldehyde resin, xylene and DO NOT contain parabens, fragrances, phthalates and animal ingredients.