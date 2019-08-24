Skip navigation!
Beauty
Nails
Essie
Nail Polish
$9.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
Essie is the ultimate color authority offering a line of superior nail polishes. The fashion - forward shades with an exclusive award winning formula are always classic, chic, and elegant.
Featured in 1 story
The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Virgo In Your Life
by
Karina Hoshikawa
DETAILS
Etude House
Sweet Recipe Ice Cream Nails Nail Polish
$3.03
from
KollectionK
BUY
DETAILS
Tom Ford Beauty
Nail Lacquer In Indigo Night
$32.00
from
Tom Ford
BUY
DETAILS
Knock Out
Nail Polish In Flatte Black
$14.00
from
Mio Mia
BUY
DETAILS
Formula X
Sheer Strength In Wondrous
$12.50
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Essie
Gel Couture Top Coat
$8.59
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Essie
Matte About You Top Coat
$5.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Essie
Imported Bubbly
£9.94
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Essie
Essie Nagellack Nailed It
€7.99
from
Douglas
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Divine
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Urban
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Sephora Collection
Tough As Nails Deluxe Manicure Kit
$20.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
The Art of Shaving
7-piece Manicure Set
$160.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
Prepare to look at the world through new eyes on Sunday, when speedy Mercury trines a retrograde Uranus. Our collective need for change encourages us to
by
Venus Australis
Horoscopes
Your September Horoscope, Revealed
There’s a shared spirit of inquiry on September 1, when messenger planet Mercury trines a retrograde Uranus. We’re looking to transform ourselves from
by
Venus Australis
Horoscopes
Your Horoscope This Week
The week ahead is filled with opportunities for self-reflection. Pay attention to your emotional reactions on Sunday evening, when the Moon wanes in
by
Venus Australis
