OPI

Nail Lacquer

$10.49 $7.55

Buy Now Review It

Description OPI Bubble Bath is a light bubbly PINK NAIL POLISH that makes for a sweet and simple manicure that is sure to complete just about any look. Benefits THE PERFECT NEUTRAL, this light pink nail polish with up to 7 days of wear is the perfect way to pamper yourself. Suggested Use Apply OPI Natural Nail Base Coat, then apply two coats of NAIL POLISH color, finish with OPI Top Coat, then let dry