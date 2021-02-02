Olive & June

Nail Art Kit – Heart To Heart – 36ct

$7.59

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Number of Pieces: 36 Color Family: Pink Color Finish: Gloss Color Palette: Medium Tones TCIN: 80139215 UPC: 818957022941 Item Number (DPCI): 052-06-8154 Origin: Imported Description Olive & June nail art stickers make fun manis so easy! Hearts in all shapes, sizes, and styles inspired by O&J’s more loved manicures. Choose your favorite sticker for an accent nail, mix-and-match for a unique look, or cover up chipped polish in a pinch. These artist-designed no-smudge, no-fade stickers make it possible to have an amazing instant nail art mani wherever you are.