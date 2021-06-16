Ellis Brooklyn

Myth Spectacular Scented Body Oil

$65.00

Ellis Brooklyn's bestselling MYTH Eau de Parfum now comes in a skin-soothing, ultra-luxurious body oil formula that's packed with Squalane, Rosehip Oil and Pumpkin Seed Oil. With no fillers or silicones, Myth Spectacular Scented Body Oil is spectacular on its own or terrific for boosting scent longevity while fragrance layering. The Details Top Notes: Bergamot, Ambrette Seeds, Cassis Mid Notes: Tiger Orchid, Pink Lotus, Jasmine Petals Dry Notes: Patchouli, Liquid Musks, White Cedarwood Vegan & cruelty-free Free of Parabens and Phthalates 3.2 fl oz/ 95 ml Revolve Style No. EBRO-WU34 Manufacturer Style No. 852116006199 Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use Apply to dry spots or anywhere on the body as desired Avoid the face or any open wounds or cuts