Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Dr. Martens
Myles Slides
$120.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Need a few alternatives?
The Row
Fisherman Leather Sandals
BUY
$1685.00
mytheresa
Teva
Hurricane Xlt2
BUY
$150.00
The Iconic
Jeffrey Campbell
Chance Thong Sandals
BUY
$150.00
Anthropologie
Ugg
Goldenstar Hi Slides
BUY
$140.00
Shopbop
More from Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens
Eviee Sendal Leather Heeled Shoes
BUY
$160.00
Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens
1460 Serena Faux Fur Lined Lace Up Boots
BUY
$126.00
Dr. Martens Rewair
Dr. Martens
Adrian Arcadia Leather Tassel Loafers
BUY
$95.00
Dr. Martens Rewair
Dr. Martens
Black Gothic Americana Platform Monkstraps
BUY
£210.00
SSENSE
More from Sandals
The Row
Fisherman Leather Sandals
BUY
$1685.00
mytheresa
Teva
Hurricane Xlt2
BUY
$150.00
The Iconic
Jeffrey Campbell
Chance Thong Sandals
BUY
$150.00
Anthropologie
Ugg
Goldenstar Hi Slides
BUY
$140.00
Shopbop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted