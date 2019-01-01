Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Booties
Dr Martens
Myles Sandal
C$124.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/en-ca/shop/dr-martens-myles-sandal?category=SHOPBYBRAND&color=001
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Suede Lace Up Ankle Boots
$179.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Shape & Glow
C$13.99
C$10.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Zara
Croc Print Platform Ankle Boots
£49.99
from
Zara
BUY
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Enamored Hi-shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss
C$37.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Dr Martens
Dr Martens
Fur-lined Jadon
$190.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Dr Martens
Vegan 1460 Smooth Black Combat Boot
$124.95
from
Amazon
BUY
26 reviews
Church Vintage Smooth
$140.00
from
DR MARTENS
BUY
Dr Martens
1b99 14-eye Zip Boot
$170.00
$125.90
from
Zappos
BUY
More from Booties
Cole Haan
Grand Ambition Bootie
$220.00
$119.95
from
Cole Haan
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Rescue Leather Block Heel Boots In Snake
C$94.68
from
ASOS
BUY
Prada
Chelsea Boots
C$898.89
from
Italist
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Rescue Leather Block Heel Boots In Snake
$72.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted