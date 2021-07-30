Lovers

At Lovers

Pssst... Let's keep this a secret between just us! Who really needs to know what brings magic to your bed? This little joy wand has a flexible head that moves with your body and 7 different vibration modes. Made from silky smooth silicone that is soft to the touch and simple to clean. This petite wand is perfect for a whole new hiding place! Take it in the water! Your bath, shower, or hot tub time will never be the same because your new wizarding tool is completely water submersible. Clean with and a warm water rinse. Powerful motor Ideal toy for foreplay 7 vibration modes One easy to control button Made of velvety smooth silicon Measures: 6.7 in x 1.48 in x 1.48 in (Weight: 46 oz) USB Rechargeable (cable included) Small and easy to hide Waterproof and submersible Water-based lubricant safe