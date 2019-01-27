Simon & Schuster

My Own Words

$12.19

Buy Now Review It

The New York Times bestselling book from Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg—-&ldquo-a comprehensive look inside her brilliantly analytical, entertainingly wry mind, revealing the fascinating life of one of our generation's most influential voices in both law and public opinion&rdquo- (Harper&rsquo-s Bazaar).My Own Words &ldquo-showcases Ruth Ginsburg&rsquo-s astonishing intellectual range&rdquo- (The New Republic). In this collection Justice Ginsburg discusses gender equality, the workings of the Supreme Court, being Jewish, law and lawyers in opera, and the value of looking beyond US shores when interpreting the US Constitution. Throughout her life Justice Ginsburg has been (and continues to be) a prolific writer and public speaker. This book&rsquo-s sampling is selected by Justice Ginsburg and her authorized biographers Mary Hartnett and Wendy W. Williams, who introduce each chapter and provide biographical context and quotes gleaned from hundreds of interviews they have conducted. Witty, engaging, serious, and playful, My Own Words is a fascinating glimpse into the life of one of America&rsquo-s most influential women and &ldquo-a tonic to the current national discourse&rdquo- (The Washington Post).