My Mess Is A Bit Of A Life

'Brimming with wit and honesty' Nina Stibbe 'Funny, moving, insightful' Miranda Hart 'Fantastically entertaining' Marina Hyde 'A book that keeps you laughing, even when it breaks your heart' Sara Pascoe Multi-award-winning television writer and producer Georgia Pritchett knows a thing or two about anxiety. From worrying about the monsters under her bed as a child (Were they comfy enough?), to embracing womanhood, (One way of knowing you have crossed from girlhood to womanhood is that men stop furtively masturbating at you from bushes and start shouting things at you from cars. It's a beautiful moment) worry has accompanied her at every turn. This memoir is a joyful reflection on just how to live - and sometimes even thrive (sometimes not) - with anxiety. 'I am SO excited about this book!' Richard Osman 'Georgia Pritchett is a singularly hilarious person. Her book is a delightful and perfect reflection of her. It's tenderness sneaks up on you and really packs a punch. What a magnificent read!'' Julia Louis Dreyfus