Glow Recipe

$45.00

At Glow Recipe

Hydrate, smooth, and soothe with this skin-perfecting trio. Travel-sized, glow essentials that give MAX results. BANANA SOUFFLÉ MOISTURE CREAM 25ml CALMING + HYDRATING A soothing, lightweight moisturizer that hydrates and calms redness for all skin types, including acne-prone and oily skin. It replenishes skin without clogging pores, and works great as a primer to grip makeup. HOW TO USE: After serum, smooth a dime-sized amount onto clean skin morning and night. Gently pat until fully absorbed. WATERMELON GLOW SLEEPING MASK 20ml GLOWING RADIANCE + SMOOTHING A bouncy, breathable sleeping mask that smooths and perfects skin overnight. Formulated with amino-acid rich Watermelon extract and pore-refining AHAs that work to gently exfoliate, clarify, and hydrate. HOW TO USE: Apply a dime-sized amount onto skin and wash thoroughly in the morning. Pro tip: Use as a quick flash mask in the am for a makeup-ready, smooth canvas. WATERMELON GLOW ULTRA-FINE MIST 75ml HYDRATING + GLOWING RADIANCE A hydrating, ultra-fine mist packed with watermelon, hyaluronic acid, and hibiscus AHA that softens and plumps skin and refreshes makeup while enveloping skin in a delicious watermelon fog. HOW TO USE: Shake bottle and mist across face from 8-10 inches away. Hold closer to face and press for at least 3 seconds for maximum dewy effect. Reapply throughout the day as needed. To use a makeup prep + setting mist, spray before or after makeup application. Please note we are experiencing delays due to COVID-19 and your order will take a bit more time to reach you. We appreciate your support and your patience during this time. Please click here for additional information.