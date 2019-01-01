Bite Beauty

A multistick that applies like a cream and wears like a powder for weightless color applicationjust apply with your finger or a brush on the eyes, lips, and cheeks.What it does: With 35 percent powder in each Multistick bullet, this silicone-free formula creates a soft focus finish that's blendable, breathable, and buildable. It features universal shades for the eyes, lips, and cheeks that compliment all skin tones and are formulated to use anywhere on the face.What else you need to know: Bite Beauty products are free of petrochemicals and silicones.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid. Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without: Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.