CASUN

Multifunctional Wall-mounted Toothbrush Holder

$23.99

※High-quality quality: Made of high-quality food-grade environmentally friendly polymer materials, in line with personal toiletries standards, upper storage + inner storage, quite a number of storage combination sets, you can put toothpaste, razor, facial cleaning products and Cosmetics are stored on the upper shelf. ※Wall-mounted toothbrush holder: non-perforated installation, the product is attached with non-marking stickers, sticks firmly, and the wall-mounted suspension can protect the wall without traces and not fall, saving bathroom space. ※Toothbrush holder storage design: The inverted mouthwash cup design can drain and drain quickly. The toothbrush is firmly fixed on the bracket, not easy to fall, and easy to pick up. At the same time, it effectively keeps the toothbrush and the cup dry and clean. ※Multifunctional combined toothbrush holder: large capacity storage for family use, can hold three wash cups + six toothbrush holders + toothpaste dispenser, saving money and also designed a dual-purpose drawer, one hanging and one storage, so that you can also put it Other small pendants or lipsticks. Multifunctional storage rack, a set of storage tools for storing household items. ※Installation tips: Please clean and dry the wall before installation. Applicable wall: clean, hard and smooth wall without water stains, please use it 12 hours after installation. Our Multi-functional toothbrush rack will be your most satisfactory product choice. We will provide you with high-quality products and 24-hour quality service.BEFORE INSTALLATION:First, use scissors to poke the silicone toothpaste squeezer to make sure the opening is connected.