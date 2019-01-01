Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Clutches
LeSportsac
Multifunctional Belt Bag
$50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At LeSportsac
Featured in 1 story
An A-Z List Of The Memorial Day Sales To Bookmark
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS
Suede Fringe Clutch Bag
$57.16
from
ASOS
BUY
Coach
Rhyder Flap Clutch
$625.00
from
Coach
BUY
WELCOMECOMPANIONS
Classic Lady's Wallet
$230.00
from
WELCOMECOMPANIONS
BUY
Dries Van Noten
Velvet Envelope Clutch
$725.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from LeSportsac
LeSportsac
Dakota Medium Deluxe Overnight Bag
$150.00
$74.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
LeSportsac
Emerald Tote
$52.00
from
LeSportsac
BUY
LeSportsac
Gabrielle Crossbody Bag
$75.00
$10.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
LeSportsac
Double Zip Belt Bag
$55.00
from
LeSportsac
BUY
More from Clutches
Jenny Bird
Ora Hoops Earrings In Gold
C$115.00
from
Jenny Bird
BUY
Topshop
Glitz Diamante Pink Grab Bag
£27.00
from
Topshop
BUY
By Far
Crocodile-embossed Top Handle Bag
$560.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
Essie
Nail Polish, Blues, Go Overboard
C$11.91
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted