Palette de Beauté Quatuor multiplies creative freedom with a four-part palette for eyes, lips, and cheeks. From soft to sophisticated and every look in between, intuitive formulas and inventive shades offer endless combinations. Comfortable to wear and long-lasting, three powder formulas in satin and matte finishes can be used as eyeshadow or blush. These colors are combined with a cream formula, ideated to warm up eyes, lips, and cheeks. Inspired by Gucci Beauty lipsticks, the allover cream shade brings a bare-to-bold blushing effect that intensifies with every touch. Fiery Rose: Satin powder (eyes and face); Silky; Rose: Matte powder (eyes); Frosted Tulip: Matte powder (eyes and cheeks); They Met In Argentina: Matte cream (eyes, cheeks and lips). On-the-go and ready-to-play, it opens up to reveal a beauty mirror, 4 shades in 3 different finishes and a double ended applicator brush. The eye quad palette features a unique mix of 4 shades in 3 different finishes (satin powder, matte powder and matte cream) for endless possibilities. Suitable for eyes, some shades can also be used on the face, cheeks, and lips for full makeup looks. Comfortable and sensorial to the touch, all shades offer buildable and long-lasting makeup results. Ideal for an on-the-go application thanks to its integrated beauty mirror and double ended applicator brush. ​ Powder formulas are ophthalmologically-tested, suitable for sensitive eyes and for contact lenses wearers.​ Comes with an easy closing system containing a magnet.​ Encased within a gold-colored compact embellished with vintage-inspired decoration on the top. ​ PAO: 18 months Capacity: 6.1 g / 0.21 OZ.​ Made in Italy