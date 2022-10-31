Method

Multi-surface Concentrate – Dreamy

£5.00

mini in size. mighty in attitude. this clever little concentrate goes to town on tasks. packed with plant-based cleaning power, our new 10x concentrated formula* can be diluted to make spray bottles, buckets or used neat to tackle stubborn grime. pretty neat hey? re-use a method spray bottle to save 81% plastic (vs buying 3x method 828ml). available in four scent-sational new fragrances, each one putting the va-va-voom back in your room. *10x more concentrated than method 828ml all-purpose cleaner.