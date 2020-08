Romeo Hunte

Multi Rebel Denim Mask

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Romeo Hunte

The Multi Rebel Denim Mask is made of 3 panels of light and dark wash denim featuring 3M reflective piping and adjustable straps that wrap in the back. The mask is double layered from up-cycled cotton, not medical grade, one size fits all, and hand wash prior to use.