We-Vibe

Moxie + App And Remote Controlled Wearable Clitoral Panty Vibrator

$129.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Meet Moxie, a cheeky remote control clitoral vibrator with 10 rumbly yet discreet vibration modes. But that's not all – Moxie is equipped with a magnetic clip, allowing you to turn almost any pair of plain ol' pants into vibrating panties. With an ultra-slim profile and a smooth silicone finish, Moxie adds a sexy secret to your day-to-day routine, and no one but you (and your partner, if you invite them along) will know you're playing. Moxie comes with a remote control (use up to 3 meters), or can be controlled from anywhere with an internet connection via the free We-Vibe app - so you can make distance disappear and put sensual fun front and center. The new and improved We-Vibe app has been built entirely from scratch to improve toy connectivity, user interface and user experience. It also comes with some fantastic new features, including; multi vibe, multi toy, content cards, feedback function, tutorial mode and PIN. Plus, your Moxie is USB rechargeable and runs for up to two hours on a single charge, with advanced sleep settings keeping Moxie ready and waiting until you press start. Dab your Moxie with water-based lubricant before use to get the best pleasure from your toy. Battery Warnings: Coin cell (CR2032/CR2016) WARNING. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Contains hazardous batteries that can cause severe or fatal injuries in 2 hours or less if swallowed or placed inside any part of the body. If the battery compartment does not close securely, stop using the product and keep it away from children. Seek medical attention immediately if it is suspected the battery has been swallowed or placed inside any part of the body. Store spare batteries securely. Dispose of used batteries immediately and safely. We-Vibe now offers a 2-year warranty on all products.