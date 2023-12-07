FP Movement

Mountain High 1/2 Zip Fleece

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Sheer Tattoo Print The summery, natural Nude 8 tights are embellished with artsy tattoo motifs. A soft shine enhances the legs. The knitted-in waistband stays in place all day. 8 den / soft shine / summery Nude 8 tights with natural skin copy look featuring an artsy tattoo print / comfortable knitted-in waistband / unreinforced toe Materials : main material 50% polyamide, 50% elastane Care Instructions : machine wash cold extra gentle ,do not bleach , do not tumble dry , line drying , do not iron , do not dry clean