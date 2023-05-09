Barnetts Fine Biscotti

Mothers Day Biscotti Gift Basket

$39.99

DELICIOUS DOWN TO THE LAST CRUMB –Indulge in twenty-four gourmet biscotti bedecked with six decadent flavors. Do you have a boss you need a please? A girlfriend to show love to? A boyfriend to win over? Store bought candies or flowers pale next to these authentic biscotti! ALL-NATURAL FLAVORS- This deluxe present box contains 4 biscotti of each flavor: chocolate craisin, chocolate chip, caramel chip, nut crunch, almond crunch, and cookie crunch. All Barnett’s confections are Kosher Certified CRC Hisachdus and non-dairy. NO MESS OR CLEANUP REQUIRED- Forget the hassle of slaving all day to imitate the perfect Italian biscotti. We did it without using any harmful commercial ingredients so that it can sure seem that you have made these confections right at home with all the love in your heart. GREAT GIFT FOR ALL OCCASIONS - Handcrafted from only premium, natural ingredients, there are no additives, preservatives or trans-fat in any of our biscotti. And they are beautifully presented in a classy, clear gift box topped with our logo and either a red, brown or gold bow. RETURNS ACCEPTED ALWAYS - If you experience a problem with any of our products, customer service, shipping, or even if you just plain don't like what you bought, please let us know. We'll run the mile to get your smile!