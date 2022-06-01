Urban Outfitters

Motel Adelia Mesh Mini Dress

$69.00

Product Sku: 68778075; Color Code: 049 Motel mini dress in a patchwork denim print. Bodycon fit with a high-cut halter neckline, a low cut back and an asymmetrical pointed hem. Topped with a mesh overlay. Content + Care - 95% Polyester, 5% spandex - Hand wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model is 5’8” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Length: 30.5”