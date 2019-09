Moschino

Moschino Pink Wool-blend Beret

Empowering women of all ages, Moschino is all about high spirit and even higher impact. Bold colours and quirky graphics dominate Jeremy Scott’s new collection. Crafted in Italy, this bright pink wool-blend beret from Moschino features a slouchy design, an elasticated trim and sleek back detailing. Designer colour: 1209 FUCSIA Made in Italy Designer Style ID: A92168222 Farfetch ID: 13019081