Fenty
Mosaic Lace Balconette Bra
£60.00
At Savage x Fenty
Details Our Mosaic Lace Balconette Bra is made of embroidered tulle with a crystal charm and a satin bow at centre front. Underwire Unlined Embroidered tulle Powermesh sides Crystal charm and satin bow at centre front Fancy elastic adjustable straps Hook-and-eye back closure Rose gold tone hardware Cup: 100% Polyester Wing: 87% Polyamide, 13% Elastane Cup lining: 100% Polyamide Hand wash cold, do not wring, do not tumble dry, line dry Imported #SavageXFenty