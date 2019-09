BryarWolf

Moroccan Cactus Silk Pillow

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

This cactus silk pillow was handwoven from silk from the sabra cactus plant. Each pillow is unique with their berber symbols and are one of a kind. Dimensions: approx 20 x 20 Dry Clean Only Every Moroccan pillow is one of a kind and patterns do vary. Local villagers harvest the leaves of the