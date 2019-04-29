A New Tribe

Moroccan Azilal Berber Rug 255

£580.00

Buy Now Review It

At Trouva

The 'A New Tribe' collection of sourced rugs are carefully selected from Morocco and offer a unique curation of one of a kind pieces. Rug 255 is a vintage Berber rug and is made by the Azilal tribe. This rug has a cream wool base with an artistic abstract design in blue, turquoise, yellow and black. Read more