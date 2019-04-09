Solace London

Mori Off-the-shoulder Flared Cuff Knitted Dress

£390.00

Solace London’s silhouettes always make a confident statement, even if in the subtlest ways. A careful attention to structure and proportion is key to designing its figure-honouring looks, as reflected by this knitted Mori dress. It slides sensually off your shoulders to reveal your décolletage, and the smooth second-skin fit is balanced with drama-inducing flared, finger-skimming cuffs. Offset yours with a pop of red lipstick and metallic accessories.