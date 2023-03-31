American Tourister

Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage

$139.99 $114.89

21 inches Spinner luggage maximizes your packing power and meets most carry on size restrictions for those traveling domestically and looking to stay light Packing dimensions: 20" x 14" x 9", Overall dimensions: 22” x 15”x 9.5”, Weight: 8.2 pounds 10 Year limited warranty: American Tourister products are rigorously tested to ensure our products meet stringent standards; This bag comes with a 10 year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship Book opening case with mesh divider and Cross straps in main compartment with a zipped modesty pocket 4, multi directional oversized spinner wheels for effortless mobility, re engineered lightweight;Volume : 44 Litres 1.5" Expansion to allow you to pack more items and compression keeps clothing neatly pressed Push button locking handles provides easy maneuverability when extended out from the suitcase, and stores neatly inside when not in use Transport your travel essentials effortlessly and stylishly. This extremely lightweight and durable spinner features ABS scratch resistant texture with fashionable squared lines. It features single spinner wheels for a smooth ride. The fully-lined interior has cross-straps and book opening case with mesh divider.