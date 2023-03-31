Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
Nordstrom
Moonlight Eco Short Pajamas
$59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Parade
Luxe Satin Pop The Bubbly Bundle
BUY
$60.00
Parade
Fashion to Figure
Lily Bralette And Shorts Pajama Set
BUY
$29.97
$49.95
Fashion to Figure
Ulla Popken
Lace Trim Stretch Cotton Knit Pajama Set
BUY
$45.95
Ulla Popken
EVANS
Summer Dreams Short Pj Set
BUY
$40.00
$79.99
City Chic
More from Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Moonlight Eco Long Sleeve Short Pajamas
BUY
$69.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Large Mango Wood Cheese Board
BUY
$23.40
$39.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Medium Rectangular Jewelry Box
BUY
$9.00
$30.00
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom
At Home Percale Bed Sheet Set
BUY
$54.50
$109.00
Nordstrom
More from Sleepwear
Invug
V-neck Short Sleeve Shirt And Shorts Set
BUY
$13.99
Amazon
Parade
Luxe Satin Pop The Bubbly Bundle
BUY
$60.00
Parade
Fashion to Figure
Lily Bralette And Shorts Pajama Set
BUY
$29.97
$49.95
Fashion to Figure
Ulla Popken
Lace Trim Stretch Cotton Knit Pajama Set
BUY
$45.95
Ulla Popken
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted