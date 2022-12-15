Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Entertainment
Chronicle Books
Moon Signs
$19.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Need a few alternatives?
Stella Andromeda
Sagittarius: Harness The Power Of The Zodiac
BUY
£7.25
Amazon
VinylBox
3 Month Gift Card
BUY
£129.00
VinylBox
Quarto Group
The Chakra Fix: A Modern Guide To Cleansing, Balancing
BUY
$25.00
Free People
Stella Andromeda
Seeing Stars: Harness The Power Of The Zodiac
BUY
$11.99
Urban Outfitters
More from Chronicle Books
Chronicle Books
The Field Guide To Dumb Birds Of North America
BUY
$11.81
Amazon
Chronicle Books
Quiet Your Inner Critic Journal
BUY
$14.95
Free People
Chronicle Books
Best Year Yet: A Journal For Becoming Your Best Self
BUY
$14.95
Amazon
Chronicle Books
Spark Balance: 50 Ways To Be Present And Find Focus
BUY
$12.95
Amazon
More from Entertainment
Stella Andromeda
Sagittarius: Harness The Power Of The Zodiac
BUY
£7.25
Amazon
VinylBox
3 Month Gift Card
BUY
£129.00
VinylBox
Quarto Group
The Chakra Fix: A Modern Guide To Cleansing, Balancing
BUY
$25.00
Free People
Stella Andromeda
Seeing Stars: Harness The Power Of The Zodiac
BUY
$11.99
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted