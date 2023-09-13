LoveJulia13

Moon & Saturn Necklaces

$13.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Set of 2 necklaces, one with a moon charm and one with a saturn charm. They are 2 separate necklaces. Perfect gift for you and your friend, sister, etc! You receive the cute moon and saturn themed card, plus the gift box. Each necklace is on an 18 inch gold-finished brass chain necklace (with a 1 inch extender). The charms are gold-tone metal alloy. The Saturn charm has little imprinted stars and the moon charm has a sparkly clear gem in the star. Every order includes a free ts sticker as a thank you gift from me to you :) I offer gift wrapping for this item. Click on "this order is a gift" at checkout for details. Check out my Etsy shop for more inspired jewelry! https://lovejulia13.etsy.com