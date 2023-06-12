Good Light

Moon Glow Milky Toning Lotion

From the beauty website Very Good Light, good light delivers “beauty beyond the binary” — developed by David Yi and informed and inspired by Very Good Light’s community. Specialising in highly efficacious formulas for everyone — regardless of your gender identity — the brand promotes a more inclusive definition of beauty that reflects the world’s diversity and fluidity. Multi-purpose and perfect for layering, each formula is gentle and incredibly hydrating. The Moon Glow Milky Toning Lotion hydrates, gently exfoliates and smooths skin for a balanced, moisturised and radiant complexion.