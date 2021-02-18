United States
Moon Oral Care
Moon Dust Advanced Teeth Whitening Paste Booster
€12.40
At Moon Oral Care
The Moon Difference This paste booster acts like a polish for teeth, with kaolin and bentonite clays to help brush those stains away and reveal a brighter, whiter smile. A neutral flavor that blends seamlessly with the freshness of your normal toothpaste. A little goes a long way - pair with your favorite MOON toothpaste just 1-2x per week to help boost whitening power. Made in the USA with globally-sourced ingredients Vegan and not tested on animals What's Inside Ingredients Directions