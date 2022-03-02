Yoni Pleasure Palace

Save your towels, bed linen, couch covers and mattresses! We have created the world’s first luscious double-sided waterproof blanket for squirting, free-bleeding, partner sex, self pleasure or nappy free time for your bubba. One side of the blanket is made of super-soft fleece, with the other side a velvet-smooth texture that feels like silk on your skin. With a special waterproof technology integrated in the blanket that captures liquid and prevents it from leaking through, you will no longer soak through your sheets or towels. The sensitive skin on your buttocks, yoni and lower back deserve the most luxurious fabric for sacred self pleasure rituals or intimate love making!