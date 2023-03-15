United States
CLIO PEPPIATT
Moon Bead-embellished Mesh Top
£350.00
At Selfridges
Clio Peppiatt mesh top 100% nylon Slips on Regular fit, round neckline, long sleeves, bead embellished trims at neck and sleeve hems, darts at chest, embroidery with rhinestone embellishment at front, keyhole at back, handmade, sheer Specialist dry clean only Made in India True to size Size small: length 19in / 48cm Model is 5ft 11in/1.80m and wears a size small Lightweight, slight stretch