Description
Whether you're in the mood for G-spot or prostate play, if you have the Moody Vibe at the ready a good time will surely follow. The completely waterproof, silicone toy features undulating ripples that feel divine when inserted vaginally or anally. The textured ridges at the flared base will tickle the nerves around the vagina or anus, plus you can bend the flexible shaft to experiment with the positioning and the pressure of the stimulation. The loop handle means you'll never lose your grip even if you have slippery, lubed-up hands. Two year manufacturer's warranty from Fun Factory. Please note: this item is excluded from all discount offers.
Brand: No Brand