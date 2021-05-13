Sempli

Monti-iri Limited Edition Taste Set

With a name inspired by the ancient Egyptian word for eye, the Monti-IRI Limited Edition Taste Set is a myriad of color and reflections paying homage to past millennia while looking towards the next one. The mesmerizing dichroic finish of the Monti-IRI Limited Edition Taste Set stands the test of time with effortless beauty. Each of the four glasses is designed to hold its own specific type of beer; the curvy IPA glass is designed to enhance the robust flavors of this popular historic brew, standing tall, the Pils keeps the effervescence in the bohemian king of beers, the 12 oz Birra holds your lager to perfection just like its slightly larger sibling the Pint, which has room for a full 19 oz of your favorite ale. This set of iridescent hand-blown beer vessels is produced in an exclusive number of 200 sets, each box is signed and numbered by Sempli’s founder and designer Daniele ‘Danne’ Semeraro. Material: Lead free crystal Size: Monti-IPA 3” x 3” x 6-5/8" 12 oz. Monti-Pils 2-1/2” x 2-1/2” x 9" 12 oz. Monti-Pint 3-1/4” x 3-1/4” x 6-7/8" 19 oz. Monti-Birra 3” x 3” x 5.5" 12 oz. Care: Hand wash Returns: Learn about our return policy. Price-Match Guarantee: This item is eligible for our price-match guarantee.