Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Barkbox
Monthly Box Subscription
$22.00
$5.00
Buy Now
Review It
At BarkBox
Monthly Box Subscription
Featured in 2 stories
10 Treats For National Dog Day
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Be A Good Human & Treat Your Pet Today
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
Best Before
Notas Throw
$398.00
from
Lost & Found
BUY
Threshold
Chenille Throw
$34.99
from
Target
BUY
Jayson Home
Sheep Wool Throw
$1195.00
from
Jayson Home
BUY
Pottery Barn
Faux Fur Throw Long Shaggy
$69.98
from
Pottery Barn
BUY
More from Barkbox
Barkbox
Giftbox
$29.00
from
BarkBox
BUY
More from Décor
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted