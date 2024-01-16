Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
The Good Plant Co
Monstera Deliciosa
$49.95
Buy Now
Review It
At The Good Plant Co
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Grecian Bust Pot
BUY
$28.00
Anthropologie
DadoDadoDesigns
Disco Ball Plant Hanger With Retro Packaging
BUY
$35.00
Etsy
Kmart
Artificial Eucalyptus Stems In Vase
BUY
$9.00
Kmart
Adairs
Eucalyptus Hanging Fern
BUY
$24.49
$34.99
Adairs
More from The Good Plant Co
The Good Plant Co
Syngonium Neon And Pot Gift
BUY
$74.90
The Good Plant Co
The Good Plant Co
Grow Kit
BUY
$64.95
The Good Plant Co
The Good Plant Co
Ficus Audrey
BUY
$59.95
The Good Plant Co
The Good Plant Co
String Of Pearls
BUY
$29.95
The Good Plant Co
More from Plants
The Good Plant Co
Monstera Deliciosa
BUY
$49.95
The Good Plant Co
LVLY
Sweet Tooth + Flowers
BUY
$100.00
LVLY
Patch
E-gift Card
BUY
£30.00
Patch
Patch
Silvy Satin Pothos
BUY
£16.00
Patch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted