Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Balmain x Barbie
Monogram Knit Leggings
$2150.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Neiman Marcus
Need a few alternatives?
Lululemon
Align™ High-rise Pant 25"
BUY
$79.00
$98.00
Lululemon
Marine Serre
Moon-print Leggings
BUY
$470.00
Bergdorf Goodman
Banana Republic
High-rise Sloan Legging
BUY
$98.50
Banana Republic
Onzie
High Rise Basic Legging
BUY
$21.00
$64.00
Verishop
More from Balmain x Barbie
Balmain x Barbie
Bbuzz 23 See-through Shoulder Bag
BUY
$2450.00
Neiman Marcus
Balmain x Barbie
Capsule 6-button Metallic Tweed Midi Skirt
BUY
$2250.00
Neiman Marcus
Balmain x Barbie
Metallic Tweed Crop Top
BUY
$1250.00
Neiman Marcus
Balmain x Barbie
Bicolor Logo-print Oversized T-shirt
BUY
$325.00
Neiman Marcus
More from Leggings
Felina
Velvety Super Soft Lightweight Legging 2-pack
BUY
$27.69
$34.95
Amazon
Free People
The Way Home Joggers
BUY
£24.95
£60.00
Free People
Lululemon
Align High-rise Pant 25"
BUY
$59.00
$98.00
Lululemon
Just My Size
Women's Plus Size Stretch Jersey Capri Leggings
BUY
$12.99
$24.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted