An ethical vegan take on the much loved classic slipper styling and fit. With no compromise in design or quality, this style provides the ultimate in comfort, luxury and warmth. - Vegan synthetic upper (Faux Leather) - Vegan synthetic lining (Faux Shearling) - Vegan insole (Faux Shearling) - Reinforced stitching - Rubber soles * Shown in Australian Ladies sizes - Small = 5/6 Ladies, Medium = 7/8 Ladies, Large = 9/10 Ladies and Extra Large = 11/12 Ladies Sizing Tips: Some things you need to know before you order: • ONCEWILD® Ugg slippers come in Small, Medium, Large and Extra Large sizes which convert to a combined range size eg: Medium = 7 Ladies and 8 Ladies size • Generally Ugg footwear should be slightly snug when you first start to wear them but with enough room around the toes so that they are not touching the edge of the slipper interior. There is approx 15mm of faux wool inside of the Ugg slipper that will quickly mould around the shape of your foot. If the Ugg slippers are too snug or feel tight or your toes are touching the interior edge of the slipper, you may consider at your own discretion to exchange them for the next larger size up. https://oncewildugg.com.au/pages/exchange-and-refund-policy • If you like to wear socks with your Ugg slippers, at your own discretion you may consider ordering one size larger than you had intended. As the Ugg slipper might potentially feel tighter due to the combined thickness/width of the socks and approx 15mm faux wool inside of the slipper. Please note: As ONCEWILD® Ugg slippers are synthetic, the wear, give, fit, feel and breathabilty will not be comparable to Ugg slippers made with shearling/wool/leather. We do NOT offer exchanges or refunds for 'Change of mind' on purchases if the product has been worn more than just trying the slippers on within the 30 day returns period. PLEASE NOTE: By purchasing the slippers you are agreeing to our terms and conditions of sale and our exchange and return policy. The slippers provided when purchased, will match the description supplied on our website, be in brand new condition, are fit for purpose and will be in acceptable saleable quality. AVAILABLE IN: CHESTNUT BLACK