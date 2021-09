Glossier

Monochromes In Prairie

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Glossier

The three buildable finishes—matte, satin, and metallic—offer a range of intensity and can be used alone or together for monochromatic dimension Matte is a rich, smooth, and versatile option; satin has a soft, delicate sheen; and metallic has a hint of sparkle for a dreamy, shimmery effect